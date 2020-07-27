Daniel Perez deserves to be re-elected as Florida Rep. for House District 116

House District 116 will be best served by returning Daniel Perez to the Florida House of Representatives.

District 116 has nearly 100,000 registered voters, with more registered Republicans than Democrats. Voters have historically voted Republican in the district, which includes Fontainebleau, Doral, Westchester and Kendall.

Tallahassee is where Perez plans to be for some time. In 2019, his peers recognized him for his steady leadership, electing him as the future Speaker of Florida’s House of Representatives. This is a big deal for us because that means the key politician in the Florida House will be very familiar with our concerns and issues, especially when funding issues are discussed.

Perez is focused on eliminating overreaching regulations that can hurt small business, which are so important to Florida’s economy. He’s also sensitive to COVID-19 issues, particularly how travel can spur a rise in cases. He is also a steadfast supporter of the constitution, who is alert to what he perceives are potential liberal encroachments on the individual rights of citizens.

Perez received his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College. He is an attorney who has served on the Education Committee and the Gaming Control Subcommittee. He is seeking his second full term in office.

He has received the endorsement of proponents of a liberated Cuba including US Senator Marco Rubio. The winner of the Aug. 18 primary will face Democrat Bob Lynch in November.

Perez should be re-elected so he can help Miami-Dade residents have a powerful voice in Tallahassee.