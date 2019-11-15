Diaz-Balart Gravely Concerned for Activist Jose Daniel Ferrer, Demands His Release

Yesterday, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-25) issued the following remarks in response to alarming reports regarding the welfare of courageous Cuban activist Jose Daniel Ferrer, who has been detained since October 1, 2019.

Excerpts below; read full text HERE.

“Madam Speaker, I am gravely concerned for the welfare of Jose Daniel Ferrer, a courageous Cuban pro-democracy activist and hero of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU).”

“It is a disgrace that the King and Queen of Spain are in Cuba, while Ferrer languishes in prison, and have failed to exercise simple human decency by demanding his release, or meeting with other courageous independent democracy and human rights activists.”

“Jose Daniel Ferrer must be released immediately and without condition, and those who participate in vile human rights abuses must be held accountable. The world is watching. Should any harm come to Ferrer, the murderous Cuban dictatorship headed by Raul Castro and his puppet Miguel Diaz-Canel bear sole responsibility.”