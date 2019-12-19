Diaz-Balart: This Impeachment Has No Merit

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart released the following statement regarding the passage of H. Res. 755 – Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors.

“The United States Constitution grants Congress the power to impeach a president for ‘high crimes and misdemeanors.’ Before tonight, only two presidents had been impeached by Congress; President Andrew Johnson, for violating the Tenure of Office Act, in 1868, and William J. Clinton, for committing Perjury, in 1998. Both were impeached for clear violations of law. As history illustrates, impeachment is a remarkably divisive tool that should only be utilized in the most extreme cases, and after careful consideration and debate. There should not be any doubt about the ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ that form the basis of an impeachment. As the facts demonstrate in this case, there were no violations of law, and therefore, this impeachment has no merit.”