Doral 8th Grader Gabriella Prieto Brings Holiday Joy to Others

Gabriella Prieto, an 8th grader at Downtown Doral Charter Upper School, says that she was taught the joy of giving by her parents.

Gabriella put that lesson to good use this year, as she undertook sponsorship of a school for the second consecutive year as part of her 2020-2021 National Junior Honor Society service project. Gabriella, a music student of Dr. Joy’s since she was six months old is now a proficient pianist, took on sponsorship of Kinderkids West Flagler school to ensure that every child received a Christmas gift.

The project at Kinderkids West Flagler was begun by Dr. Joy, Executive Director of Friends of South Florida Music, who in addition to providing an award winning music curriculum, provides her Music FUNdamentals early childhood music classes at a number of schools throughout Miami-Dade County.

As part of getting to know the students and families in the program, Dr. Joy identified a need at four schools, Promised Land Academy and Therapy in Homestead, Kinderkids in Naranja, Kinderkids in Florida City, and Kinderkids in West Flagler.

Gabriella took on Kinderkids West Flagler and created an Amazon wish list outlining the project, and then publicized her project by posting the information on social media, sharing with family and friends, and with her Girl Scout Troop 552. Interested participants purchased items on the wish list and then Amazon delivered the presents to Gabriella’s home, where she wrapped each of the 24 gifts.

Gabriella and her mother Jennifer joined Dr. Joy in distributing the gifts to the kids at Kindercare West Flagler.

“It has been my honor to be Gabriella’s music teacher since she was a toddler,” said Dr. Joy. “Gabriella is a superior musician, scholar, and community leader who cares greatly about others and I am extremely grateful that she chose the children of Friends of South Florida Music to be the focus of her 2019-20 National Honor Society project.”