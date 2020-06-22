Doral Chamber of Commerce Pivoting to Provide More Digital Marketing for It’s Members

The Doral Chamber of Commerce has announced major changes to it’s membership offerings in order to improve their membership offerings by including Digital Marketing and Social Media services to it’s members. The changes are a response to the changing business environment and in order to improve the services offered it’s members.

“We are in unprecedented times” says Manny Sarmiento, the President / CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce. “Marketing in this new world has changed, it’s become a “Digital World” and that includes Social Media and Local Social Media. Businesses must keep up with the “new” marketing in order to survive and thrive”.

Membership levels will be changed effective July 1st, 2020. The current Gold membership will no longer be available and the Platinum and Trustee Levels will be enhanced to included Digital Marketing and Social Media Marketing Services. The fees on Platinum and Trustees will remain the same.

With as little as $99 per month or $997 per year paid annually, Platinum Level DCC members will be able to announce their specials and offers in a 29,000 email and concurrent post to 30 or more Social Media channels. This is part of the many other benefits included with DCC membership.

Digital Marketing services to be included in Doral Chamber of Commerce memberships may included: Posting on Social Media channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google My Business, video posts, monitoring reviews and mentions and other digital marketing services.

Trustee Membership includes Sponsorship of all events, classes, workshops and other chamber events, along with Priority emailing of specials and promotions and Social Media and Google My Business posts, along with many other benefits.

The New Doral Chamber of Commerce was established in 2009 and is committed to assisting businesses to create new revenue sources, helping the city meet the needs of it’s residents and business partners, and assisting individuals to meet their personal needs and desires.

Business interested in joining the Doral Chamber of Commerce can join online at their website http://www. doralchamber.org . Membership is available for all businesses, including South Florida.