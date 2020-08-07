Doral Hosts Autism Speaks “Walk on Wheels”

Join us at this year’s Autism Speaks “Walk on Wheels” to be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Doral Central Park. This year’s Autism Speaks has been re-imagined as a “Walk on Wheels” caravan intended to safely celebrate the autism community. It will allow people to support this important cause, in real-time, in a safe format that adheres to COVID-19 guidelines. Participants are invited to decorate vehicles for the caravan to show their team spirit and support for the cause.

This sensory friendly version of the Walk will look different in every community, but a few things will remain the same: you’ll have the opportunity to gather (socially distanced) with members of the autism community, learn more about Autism Speaks and our resources, and raise funds for our mission. The safety of our participants is the priority, as such participants will need to remain in their cars at all time.

“This event plays a key role in raising funds to help with research as well as provide support and services for families affected by autism,” said this year’s Honorary Chair, Doral Councilwoman Digna Cabral. “I am proud to be championing this year’s efforts for the City, which has been a longtime partner of this amazing organization.”

Our strength as a community is powered by love and built on the commitment of individuals like you. Everyone is invited to start a team, join a team or come on their own. Register and fundraise by visiting our website at www.AutismSpeaksWalk.org . Registered participants who raise $150.00 or more receive an official 2020 Autism Speaks Walk t-shirt. Make sure to take a Ford photo and post it on Instagram and follow @sflford. For every photo posted with hashtag #Ford4Autism, they will donate $5 to Autism Speaks!

Autism Speaks Walk is the world’s largest autism fundraising event dedicated to improving the lives of people with autism. Powered by the love of people with autism and the parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, relatives and providers who support them, the funds raised help ensure people of all abilities have access to the tools needed to lead their best lives.

For more information, see attached flyer.

WHAT: Autism Speaks “Walk on Wheels” WHEN: Sunday, August 30, 2020 7:30 a.m.: Team Names that starts with A-H 8:30 a.m.: Team Names that starts with I-N 9:30 a.m.: Team Names that starts with O-T 10:30 a.m.: Team Names that start with U-Z *Teams must arrive at their assigned time WHERE: Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave, Doral, FL 33172