First COVID-19 testing site in Doral opens at Walmart

On Monday, May 11, 2020, the first COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Doral will be open to the public as a result of a partnership between the City of Doral, Quest Diagnostics and Walmart. Testing will take place in the parking lot of Walmart Supercenter, located at 8651 NW 13th Terrace, Doral, FL.33126, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. There is no out-of-pocket cost for people being tested.

“Opening Doral’s first drive-thru testing site is a significant accomplishment that will greatly benefit our residents and first responders,” said Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez. “We are proud of this partnership with Walmart and Quest Diagnostics in which they will be providing our community with top-level service that prioritizes their safety.”

Doral Walmart Testing Site:

Testing is for adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.

Individuals must be 18 years and older.

The testing sites will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com , which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.

Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

The sites will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET

The sites will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.

While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.

As the situation continues to develop and we all work to move towards the “new normal”, make sure you are following us on social media — @cityofdoral (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and on the City of Doral COVID-19 webpage for announcements on possible future changes to other City operations.