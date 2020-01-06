First impressions are long lasting at Doral’s La Fontana Steakhouse

Sometimes a first impression says it all. Whether it’s the brick and dark wood décor, or the staff’s crisp white oxfords and hip chillout music, the moment you step into La Fontana Steakhouse, you get an immediate sense this is what sophisticated dining is all about.

Fast becoming the place to go for a romantic night out or a special family gathering – where the staff is friendly and the steaks are serious good – La Fontana Steakhouse is all that and more. With an innovative menu carefully designed by the De Grazia family, this all-new establishment in the heart of Doral combines the flavors of traditional Italian cuisine with a Latin flare.

When it comes to eating out, my dinner guest and I have totally divergent tastes. I’m all about seafood and pasta these days, Andre’s all about steak and… steak. Turns out, an Italian steakhouse was the perfect middle ground for us.

We started with a couple drinks. I perused the extensive list of really nice wines, but not yet knowing where I was going with my meal selection I went with the house Malbec – my favorite Argentinean fallback. I was so pleased when our server and sommelier Eduardo agreed with my choice.

My dining partner, requested something a little more exotic – perhaps even daring – and so the Sicilian Lemonade it was! Simmering with fine bubbles and fruit juice, and oils from the peel of Sicilian lemons, this amazingly zingy cocktail was tasty and refreshing without going over the super-sweet edge.

As we sipped and studied the appetizer menu, we were torn between the First Lady Calamari & Shrimp ($14) and the House-Made Burrata ($19). I absolutely love a good Burrata and had a feeling this would be just the place to get one. But upon asking Eduardo for guidance, we went with his suggestion – which was basically what we both wanted anyhow: The Spinach Dip Rustic Bread ($19).

By the time this first course arrived at our booth, the mozzarella, spinach, and cream cheese were melding gently into the base of the warm rustic bread bowl. As we quietly indulged ourselves, we nodded knowingly at each other. Though we begged off the optional crispy-bacon topping, this was just the right choice.

Time for the main course, and again we turned to our server. I was trying to look past the Grey Goose Chilean Sea Bass, because I secretly want to sample sea bass everywhere I go. But as my second favorite plate on the planet is pasta, I succeeded in focusing on the many Italian specialties at La Fontana Steakhouse.

It didn’t take long to pick the Seafood Fettuccine ($28). It can be served with risotto, but I direly wanted to try it with the unique squid-ink pasta. As my plate came out of the kitchen, I could already see a mound of calamari, shrimp, mussels, and prawns. Served in a marinara sauce with wood-fire tomatoes, I didn’t want it to ever end.

Andre went with the highly recommended 16 oz. Prime Frenched Ribeye ($42), grilled to perfection, medium rare, and served with creamy mashed potatoes which, just like his steak, melted in his mouth. Perfecto!

La Fontana Steakhouse also features a dry-aged, in-house, meat program. Customers are able to select their own steaks and rubs ahead of time, which will then be hung up to age to perfection. Each concept stems from a reimagined Latin American culinary experience, characterized by their innovative presentations and generous portions.

Emphasis on generous! Because the night was topped off with a Giant Pavlova, a large meringue, covered with fresh cream and the freshest fruit, then dusted with powdered sugar. I was like biting into a sweet cloud.

What a night – we’ll be back!

La Fontana Steakhouse is also a perfect spot for private events, with more than 5,200 sqft and three private rooms. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Happy hour is offered 4-7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

La Fontana Steakhouse, the newest culinary experience from Boca’s group, is located at 4285 NW 107 Ave., Doral, FL 33178. For information and reservations, call 786-409-4793.