Florida Blue Grocery Store Gift Card Event Supports Doral Families

City of Doral and Leading Health Insurer Partner to Help Community During COVID-19

Florida Blue, the state’s leading health insurer, announced today a partnership with the City of Doral to provide gift cards to area grocery stores for local families in need. The program is part of the company’s ongoing efforts during the COVID-19 crisis and designed to support local supermarkets as well as hundreds of Doral area families facing hardship during these difficult times.

The gift card pick-up took place August 17th and 18th in Downtown Doral Park, with safety guidelines in place to protect attendees and staff. Four hundred gift cards were handed out during the 2-day event, for which individuals and families were required to pre-register online. Each card was for redemption at an area grocery store, in order to support those local businesses. Due to the overwhelming positive response, Florida Blue will be expanding the program and distributing 200 more in the coming weeks.

“Doral is the longtime home of our regional headquarters, the City is a longstanding partner of ours, and our company is deeply committed to assisting the residents of Doral during these challenging times,” said Florida Blue Market President Penny Shaffer. “The health and well-being of the community has been the focus of Florida Blue for more than 75 years, and food security efforts like this one are even more important than ever given the pandemic.”

“It’s extraordinary to witness the great work Florida Blue has done, especially during these times of need and it’s an honor to be part of this partnership to give back to our community,” said Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez. “I look forward to expanding the program and helping even more residents through public-private partnerships like this.”

The Florida Blue grocery store gift card giveaway took take place Monday and Tuesday, August 17 and 18, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Downtown Doral Park. Florida Blue and the City of Doral will continue to look at ways to work together during the COVID-19 public health crisis in order to meet the needs of local individuals, families and seniors.