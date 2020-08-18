Hialeah Hospital appoints Randolph Harrison as Chief Financial Officer of the 378-bed acute care hospital. Mr. Harrison will be responsible for overseeing the hospital’s financial operations. He will work collaboratively with the hospital’s administrative team and finance departments to help ensure continual success for the organization.

“Randy comes to us with over 50 years of experience in healthcare and in the few months as our interim, he has made significant improvements with our financial operations,” said Michael Bell, CEO of Hialeah Hospital. “He is the right person to support us as we navigate through the rest of this year and prepare for the challenges of rebuilding Hialeah Hospital.”

Prior to joining Hialeah Hospital, Mr. Harrison served as Interim CFO in several of Tenet’s hospitals in Missouri, Alabama, Illinois, and Michigan. Before working with Tenet Healthcare, he also served as CFO with HCA and Lifepoint Health.

Mr. Harrison received his MBA from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1980.