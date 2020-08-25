Hialeah Hospital Honors Medical Surgical Department

Hialeah Hospital proudly honors the medical surgical department with a Heroes Award. The medical surgical department has been instrumental during the COVID-19 pandemic in taking care of patients. “Hialeah Hospital has a medical surgical team that cares so much,” said Michael Bell, hospital CEO. “I want to express our appreciation to the entire medical surgical team who give selflessly to others. They are true heroes.”
