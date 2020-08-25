Hialeah Hospital Honors Plant Operations Department

By
Community News Releases
-
86

Hialeah Hospital proudly honors the plant operations department with the Heroes Award.  The plant operations department has been instrumental in maintaining accurate inventory of supplies and equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.  “I am thankful to have a plant operations team that works so hard to help us stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Michael Bell, hospital CEO. “The entire team deserves to be recognized, and I am proud to recognize them for their efforts.” 

