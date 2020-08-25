Hialeah Hospital Honors Plant Operations Department

Hialeah Hospital proudly honors the plant operations department with the Heroes Award. The plant operations department has been instrumental in maintaining accurate inventory of supplies and equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I am thankful to have a plant operations team that works so hard to help us stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Michael Bell, hospital CEO. “The entire team deserves to be recognized, and I am proud to recognize them for their efforts.”

