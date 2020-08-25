Hialeah Hospital Honors Respiratory Department

Hialeah Hospital proudly honors the respiratory department with a Heroes Award. The respiratory department has been instrumental during the COVID-19 pandemic in taking care of patients. “The entire respiratory team is recognized for the outstanding service, commitment and dedication to provide compassionate care to our community members who need us most,” said Michael Bell, hospital CEO. “The entire team deserves to be recognized. They are truly selfless heroes, and we thank them for their service.”

