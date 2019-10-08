Hialeah Hospital Proudly Honors DAISY Award Winner Carolyn Bryan

As a staff nurse labor and delivery nurse at Hialeah Hospital, Carolyn Bryan, RN, is recognized for striving to make a difference one patient at a time. This nomination is a testament to her hard work. She received the Daisy Award for her compassion and kindness. She is always willing to help a team member in need.

“We congratulate Carolyn Bryan for being the Daisy Award winner. She sets an example for her team members, and she is an inspiration to all the staff,” said Michael Bell, CEO of Hialeah Hospital.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is a special program that recognizes the outstanding deeds nurses perform every day. It was created by the DAISY Foundation, which was founded in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his parents after they experienced firsthand the compassion and care of their son’s nurses.