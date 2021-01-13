Hialeah Hospital proudly honors Daisy Award winner, Magaly Camejo

As a nurse at Hialeah Hospital, Magaly Camejo, RN is recognized for striving to make a difference one patient at a time. This nomination is a testament to her hard work. Magaly Camejo received the Daisy Award for her compassion, kindness and patience. She ensures that both the patient, and the patient’s family, receive exceptional care. “We congratulate Magaly Camejo for being a Daisy Award winner. She is an inspiration to the team of nurses she works with,” said Michael Bell, CEO of Hialeah Hospital.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is a special program that recognizes the outstanding deeds nurses perform every day. It was created by the DAISY Foundation, which was founded in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his parents after they experienced firsthand the compassion and care of their son’s nurses.