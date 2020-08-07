Jaime Petralanda for District 5

Jaime Petralanda is the only candidate for District 5 of the Miami-Dade County School Board with deep roots across his district. He currently serves as a councilman in his city of Miami Springs as well as serving as a teacher at Doral Middle School. He has significant experience dealing with the effects of COVID-19 on our education system, which makes him the perfect candidate for the school board during these confusing and complicated times. When elected, he plans to halt the cuts in educational funding in order to ensure that the students in his district receive the best education possible. He plans to increase funding to schools, boost mental health services for students, protect teacher salaries, and expand nontraditional learning methods such as dual enrollment and virtual classes in order to adapt to our ever-changing world.

Born in Cienfuegos, Cuba in 1960, Jaime Petralanda fled the island due to the oppressive Castro regime. When he arrived in North Miami, he attended school there and graduated in 1979. Shortly after he graduated from High School, he decided to repay the country that had taken him in, by serving in the U.S. Navy. After completing his service, he returned to Miami and married his high school girlfriend in 1985 and settled in Miami Springs, where he raised his family.

Jaime has always felt compelled to make a difference in his community, so after completing his Master’s in Education Administration, he became a teacher. All throughout his career, Mr. Petralanda has desired to help students as much as he can, and this brought him to the decision to run for a seat on the school board.

He has first-hand experience with the government as a teacher in education, and also as a councilman. As a councilmember, Jaime has had the opportunity to represent the residents of Miami Springs at local, county, and state levels. He has served on numerous county and state boards, including the Miami-Dade Coalition for Community Education, MDC League of Cities Transportation Committee, the Florida League of Cities Growth Management Committee and Economic Development Legislative Committee.

A vote for Jaime Petralanda is a vote for higher standards of education, better mental health services, and freedom to learn in a way that suits every student.