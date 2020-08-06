Juicy Burgers Opens at Downtown Doral

Gourmet burger shop, Juicy Burgers is now open at Downtown Doral, Miami’s premier town center community located off of NW 87th Ave and 53rd Street in Doral, FL.

“We are very excited to be part of the Downtown Doral family. We are looking forward to providing burger lovers an entirely customizable experience,” said Mark Ramirez, owner of Juicy Burgers at Downtown Doral. “Our goal is to create a neighborhood gourmet burger eatery where families and friends can come together and eat delicious quality burgers.”

The Downtown Doral storefront of Juicy Burgers is the California-based company’s first in South Florida. Juicy Burgers is known for its personalized burger creation experience and fresh ingredients. Just some of their signature menu items include: Juicy Burgers Original 1/3 Pound Burger, Bacon Avocado Burger, Hawaiian Chicken, Signature Beef Hotdog, Hangover Burger, Cowboy Burger, Chicken BLT. They will also offer a selection of beers, including draft and craft brews and select wines.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Juicy Burgers is creating a socially distant and safe space for customers by providing sanitizers at the front counter, tables have been places six feet apart and employees are constantly monitoring and wiping the tables. Footprint markers have been placed on the floor to remind customers to stay six feet apart from one another while waiting in line.

Juicy Burgers at Downtown Doral is located at 8400 NW 53rd Street, Suite F108, Doral, FL 33166. The new eatery will open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday’s-Thursday’s and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information on Juicy Burgers call 786-292-6512, follow @juicyburgerdoral on Instagram, or visit https://www.juicyburgers.net.

To learn more about Downtown Doral, follow on Facebook @downtowndoral and Instagram @downtowndorallife or visit www.downtowndoral.com.