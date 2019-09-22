Kendall Regional Medical Center is bringing their annual Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival to the city of Doral on Saturday, October 19 from 10 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Doral Central Park. With more than 3,000 costumed attendees in the past, the event has a way of bringing friends and families of the community together for a day of activities and entertainment. Children will have the opportunity to decorate pumpkins, get their little faces painted, bounce around in inflatables, ride ponies and much more. Families will be able to watch their little ones while savoring delicious food, drinks and treats for free!

This year, Kendall Regional Medical Center and its Doral Emergency Room is collaborating with local elementary schools to host the Doral Art Contest. Thousands of students will be displaying their great artworks at the Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival. City of Doral Mayor J.C. Bermudez and the rest of the council will be in attendance and will assist in handing out awards to the great students of Doral. Come on out and support these young artists!

Kendall Regional Medical Center’s Teddy Bear Clinic will also give children the chance to bring their teddy bears in for a check-up, which includes a health report and an x-ray they get to take home. As happy children frolic through the pumpkin patch and families watch joyfully, Kendall Regional Medical Center’s Pumpkin Patch Party will be a delight for all!

Attendees will also be given a coupon for a free gift when visiting Doral’s first free-standing emergency room, Doral Emergency Room, located on 10915 NW 41st Street, Doral, FL 33178. The award-winning 417-bed hospital welcomes children and families of the community to enjoy a safe and festive day!

To register for the event, please visit www.KendallMed.Com/Calendar, call 305.222.2200 or visit us on Facebook at @KendallRMC.