Local Theatre: Church & State

Main Street Players proudly presents the second show of the 2019-2020 season, Church and State by Jason Odell Williams. Three days before his bid for reelection, in the wake of a school shooting in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, a Republican U.S. senator makes an off-the-cuff comment to a blogger that gets leaked on “the Twitter”, calling into question the senator’s stance on guns and God. As his devoutly Christian wife and liberal Jewish campaign manager try to contain the damage, this look at how religion influences politics and how politics has become a religion is simultaneously funny, heartbreaking, and uplifting.

The show is directed by Robert Coppel, and the production manager is Dennis Lyzniak. The cast is as follows:

Anthony Linzalone: Senator Charles Whitmore

Christy Antonio: Sara Whitmore

Melissa Bibliowicz: Alex Klein

David Brzostowicki: Tom/Marshall/Security Guard/News Anchor

Church and State runs February 7 – March 1. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for students, seniors, (65+) and military personnel. Theatre League/Industry $20 with i.d. at the door only. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.mainstreetplayers.com, or at the door 60 minutes prior to showtime.

Main Street Playhouse

6766 Main Street

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

305-558-3737