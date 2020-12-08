Madison Marquette Appoints Claudia Marquez as Marketing Manager at CityPlace Doral

Madison Marquette, a leading private full-service real estate provider, investment manager, developer and operator, today announced the appointment of Claudia Marquez as marketing manager at CityPlace Doral. Marquez brings more than 15 years of marketing, event management, brand development, and corporate communications experience to the position.

CityPlace Doral is a master-planned, mixed-use development nestled in the heart of Miami-Dade County. It is an attractive leisure destination offering a collection of memorable dining, shopping, wellness and entertainment experiences.

In her role, Marquez will lead the marketing staff, and oversee CityPlace Doral’s advertising and communications program, marketing budget, events, media efforts, and more.

Most recently, Marquez served as marketing director for Starwood Retail Partners, where she handled marketing for Westland Mall in Hialeah, Florida. Prior to working for Starwood Retail Partners, she was the director of Marketing and Business Development at Simon Property Group.

In 2020 and 2018, Marquez received the Partnership Marketing Rockstar Award at the Starwood Retail Partners annual conference.

“We are very pleased to welcome Claudia to CityPlace Doral as the marketing manager,” said Madison Marquette EVP/Operations East Patty Nooney. “With 15 years of experience in the marketing arena for shopping centers, she brings a wealth of knowledge, creativity and professionalism to the position, and is an asset to our team.”

Marquez is a member of ICSC (International Council of Shopping Centers), Hialeah Chamber of Commerce, and South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. She is active in giving back to her community, serving on the boards of the Hialeah Community Coalition and Mujer Imagen Foundation.

Marquez holds a bachelor’s in international business and marketing from Florida International University in Miami.

CityPlace Doral has implemented a number of important policies and procedures to safeguard the health and well-being of its valued guests and employees. The open-air entertainment destination has taken into account the best practices recommended by national experts like the CDC, as well as state and local healthcare officials, to determine the appropriate steps to make CityPlace Doral a place where guests feel comfortable venturing back into public and reconnecting with friends and family.