‘Manolo Valdés: The Legacy’ Exhibition Coming to Doral

The City of Doral in partnership with the Doral Contemporary Art Museum (DORCAM), announces ‘Manolo Valdés: The Legacy’, a monumental outdoors exhibition of Manolo Valdés sculptures, comprised of an outstanding selection of more than a dozen of the artist’s larger-than-life sculptures, scattered through the City of Doral, for the enjoyment of all residents and visitors alike.

‘Manolo Valdés: The Legacy’ will open in time for the celebration of Miami Art Week, with a free public kick-off event at Doral Central Park, on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 am, with the support of Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez and City Council.

“Doral is proud to have been selected as the host for such a historic art event”, said Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez. “With Art Basel not occurring this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many looking for ways to safely experience art, this is a great opportunity to offer that enjoyment and to bring residents and visitors from all over to our bustling City.”

“The Legacy by Manolo Valdés will be the largest exhibition ever for this world-renowned contemporary art master. The Doral Contemporary Art Museum (DORCAM) is honored to have the support of Mayor JC Bermudez and the City of Doral in this monumental 6-month showcase of Mr. Valdés’ magnificent sculptures.” Dr. Flor Mayoral, co-founder of DORCAM.

“We are sure this exhibition will bring a lot of joy to the residents of Doral in a year when good news has been scarce, and it is sure to attract numerous visitors. The cultural and economic impact of this grandiose event will make it clear that #doralshines !”, Marcelo Llobell, co-founder of DORCAM.

The exhibition will be on display for six months, until June 2021, with a number of programs organized around the exhibition throughout its duration, such as guided tours, educational programs for the students of Doral, public workshops and lectures, photography competitions, pop-up exhibitions, performances, and the publication of an special-edition book, among others.

The monumental sculptures will be installed in the main public parks in Doral, including Doral Central Park, Downtown Doral Park, MAU Park, Morgan Levy Park, Doral Legacy Park and Doral Glades Park, as well as other selected locations. The exhibition in the City’s public parks will be free to the public.

The timing of this exhibition could not be better, considering that public art is deemed one of the safest ways to enjoy art in the current global health conditions. Additionally, it promises to have a positive economic impact for local businesses from the sheer number of people it will attract.

The sizeable scale of this urban exhibition by one of the most influential artists of our times will transform the city into an experiential space and will put the City of Doral and Miami-Dade County in the company of other great capitals, where the artist has also shown his monumental sculptures in public places. This DORCAM exhibition will be the largest exhibition of his monumental sculptures to date.

Additional support for this exhibition has been provided by the Miami-Dade County Cultural Affairs.