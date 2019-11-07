Mayor Bermudez Joins Forces with Livius Tutoring and Doral Schools to Award Scholarships

This year, Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez is proudly partnering with Livius Tutoring and Doral high schools to award $3,000 in scholarships to four fortunate students at the 2019 College Event taking place on Saturday, November 16th. The event is being held at Albizu University and will be comprised of two sessions – a Student High School session and a general College Informational session.

“The process of applying for college and financial aid can be daunting, that’s why I’ve set out to work with Livius, which has extensive experience and resources dealing with these important topics,” stated Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez. “It’s important that as a community we help our residents, particularly our youths, during these milestone moments with the tools and support needed for them to succeed.”

A hundred and fifty students from Divine Savior Academy, Doral Academy Preparatory School and Ronald W. Reagan/ Doral Senior High School will be selected to participate in all-day workshops through their corresponding schools. Parents of those students will also be invited to a parent’s session to discuss college readiness at the conclusion of the event. Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded by Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez.

The College Information session is open to the public. Parents and students are invited for a two-hour session that will discuss all facets of college readiness. Two $500 scholarships will be awarded at the conclusion of the session. Space for this session is limited, attendees are strongly advised to arrive early.

Please see flyers attached with details.

WHAT: Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez and Livius College Event 2019 WHEN: Saturday, November 16, 2019 Student High School Session: 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. College Information Session (open to the public): 10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. WHERE: Albizu University 2173 NW 99 Avenue, Doral, FL. 33172 MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Santos 305-409-9762 or Maggie.Santos@cityofdoral.com