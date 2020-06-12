Meet Julie Garcia from Palmetto General Hospital

As the Chief Quality Officer at Palmetto General Hospital, Julie Garcia oversees all operations of clinical quality, performance improvement, infection prevention, electronic health record program, stroke program and regulatory compliance. Garcia started at Palmetto General Hospital as the Director of Quality in 2007 and was promoted to the role of Chief Quality Officer in 2011. Prior to being at Palmetto General Hospital, Garcia worked at sister facility Hialeah Hospital. Julie is very dedicated to the community, and she is a part of many community service organizations. She earned her Bachelors of Science in nursing and her Masters of Science in nursing with an administration and finance track from Florida Atlantic University. Garcia recently received the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here