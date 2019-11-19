Miami-Dade County 2020 Census Task Force report and action plan

On January 23, 2019, the Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution creating the Miami-Dade County 2020 Census Task Force, consisting of 35 members led by Commissioner Esteban L. Bovo, Jr.

The Task Force was charged with: conducting a comprehensive assessment of individuals likely to be undercounted in Miami-Dade County; identifying best practices, to address and curtail an undercount of hard-to-reach populations; recommending existing resources to assist in outreach campaigns and outreach events; identifying potential strategies to utilize internet access to assist hard-to-reach populations with completing the 2020 Census form; recognizing potential strategies to collaborate with Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County daycare centers to curtail an undercount of children; and compiling information and developing a comprehensive 2020 Census action plan, which shall include community-based and other strategies to ensure an accurate count of the Miami-Dade County population.

Following a thorough discussion on each topic, the Task Force completed its comprehensive assessment and has identified the following communities as groups of individuals that will likely be undercounted in the 2020 Census: children; immigrants and migrant workers; homeless; veterans; elderly and individuals in assisted living facilities; millennials; the LGBTQ community; and persons with disabilities.

“The 2020 Census Action Plan is a culmination of the Task Force’s diligent and comprehensive assessment. It itemizes our findings and recommendations that will help our County achieve a complete count. Success of the 2020 Census depends on community involvement at every level. It affects your family and our entire community’s future well-being,” Commissioner Bovo said. “Without a full and accurate census count, we risk funding and representation for future generations. I’m proud to share with residents the work our County has been doing over the past six months. It is up to all of us to shape our future by ensuring that every person in Miami-Dade is counted.”