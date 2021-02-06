Mom and Pop grant applications available online to District 12 small business owners

Miami-Dade County small business owners in County Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz’s district (District 12) can apply for a $2,500 grant from Miami-Dade County’s Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program.

Applications are available online from Monday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 19 at www.miamidade.gov/district12. Completed application packages must be dropped off in a sealed envelope between Monday, Feb. 22, and Thursday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at the District 12 office, 8345 NW 12th Street.

An informational Zoom meeting will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. The informational Zoom meeting will explain the program requirements. The Zoom information is Meeting ID: 917 7806 7382 https://zoom.us/j/91778067382 and is also provided on the online application.

Grant money can be used for equipment, supplies, inventory, commercial liability insurance, security systems, marketing, work vehicle, minor renovations and rent/mortgage.

To be eligible, businesses must be located in District 12, be in operation for at least one year, and not be part of a national chain. Prior recipients may apply as long as they have not received funding for the previous two consecutive years.

The Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program was created to provide financial and technical assistance to qualified for-profit small businesses that are approved for funding. Mom and Pop Grants are administered in collaboration with respective County Commissioners’ offices.

For more information, call 305-599-1200.