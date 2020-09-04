Op-Ed: Mom & Pop Grant

Small businesses are Miami-Dade County’s economic engine. Businesses in every corner of our County, both big and small, are hurting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and bureaucratic measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Fortunately, residents of our County are known for their entrepreneurial spirit. They have turned to innovative ways, while following the proper CDC protocols and measures, to keep their customers and staff safe and healthy. In the aftermath of COVID-19, we must work to revitalize our broken economy by helping relieve the financial stress faced by many families and small businesses.

It has been an honor to present Mom and Pop checks to businesses across my district during my term as Commissioner. The Grant Program offers funding opportunities for small owned and operated businesses to purchase equipment, supplies, advertising and marketing, inventory, building liability insurance, security systems and to make minor renovations. This gives businesses the tools needed to get on their feet or grow their business. At a time of uncertainty, our working families need financial opportunities and stability following the impact of the coronavirus. That is why I’m proud to recognize the 44 businesses in District 13 that received Mom and Pop checks of $1,800 from our office, totaling to $79,200.

As the son of small business owners, I know the hard work and sacrifice that comes from running a business. These Mom and Pop grants offer relief and support at a time where the future of one’s business remains uncertain. Most importantly, these grants serve as an investment in the economic stability and job growth of our community. When presenting these Mom and Pop checks, it’s an opportunity to visit the recipients’ local small business and meet the working families that reflect the entrepreneurship and diversity of our vibrant county. I encourage every resident to shop locally and shop small as we help each other get back to normal.