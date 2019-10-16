Palmetto General Hospital Hosts Lunch and Learn Regarding Sepsis

Palmetto General Hospital hosted a lunch and learn for Miami Dade EMS and City of Hialeah EMS on signs, symptoms and treatment of sepsis. Sepsis is a potentially life threatening condition caused by the body’s response to an infection. Dr. Ayesha Hussein is the emergency room director at Palmetto General Hospital presented the program. “Palmetto General Hospital is committed to educating our first responders and community on what they need to know regarding sepsis,” said Ana Mederos, chief executive officer of Palmetto General Hospital.

