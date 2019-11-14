Palmetto General Hospital Hosts Lunch and Learn Regarding Stroke

Palmetto General Hospital hosted a lunch and learn for Miami-Dade EMS and City of Hialeah EMS on the symptoms of stroke. Dr. Ritesh Kaushal, director of the neuroscience program at Palmetto General Hospital, shared as part of his presentation how a stroke can cause damage to the brain from interruption of its blood supply. “Every second counts when a stroke strikes, and Palmetto General Hospital is committed to partnering with our first responders and community on what they need to know regarding signs and symptoms of stroke,” said Ana Mederos, chief executive officer of Palmetto General Hospital.

