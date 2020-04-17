Prime Logistics helps in delivery of essential good to affected countries

As the world works together to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Logistics is stepping up to do its part, by providing expert logistics services to customers who need immediate delivery of essential goods to the most affected countries.

Because timing is everything during this crucial period, and there is no room for error, the Doral-based has ready staff and representatives positioned and ready in key locations around the globe – right now.

To make the world aware of Prime Logistics’ availability and expertise, they are sharing this important message via direct outreach to government agencies, public and private interests, and freight forwarders around the world.

Standing by, 24/7, their highly-capable team of movement managers has the necessary expertise to work with most major industry types. From pharmaceutical companies and makers of hospital equipment, to electronics and heavy equipment manufacturers – and of course, distributors of time-sensitive perishables – Prime Logistics has the know how.

They are widely respected for their skills in custom creating smart logistics solutions that shorten the process, cut transfer times, and quickly resolve complications that arise along the way.

Prime Logistics is a division of Prime Group, a Doral, Fla.-based air cargo and international logistics conglomerate founded in 2001.

Cargo handled/services provided worldwide by Prime Logistics include:

Pharma

Medical Supplies

AOG

Perishables

Hazardous Material

Project Cargos

Time-Sensitive Cargo

Live Animal

Human Remain

Military Cargo

Pick up

Delivery

Customs

Crating

Warehousing

Pre-Cooling

Valuable Cargo

With hundreds of contacts around the globe, Prime Logistics reps are skilled at finding competitive rates and ample space via air and ocean shipment to virtually any destination.

Big o]or small – whether it’s one box or multiple pallets, customers team up with Prime Logistics to avoid the need to juggle multiple service providers all over the world. For information, call 305-592-2044 or visit www.primelogisticsgroup.com.