RealMed Properties announces plans for new medical building in Hialeah

Hialeah, Florida’s sixth largest city with a population of almost a quarter of a million people, will soon be home to a new, state-of-the-art medical professional building called Ludlam Professional Plaza.

Ludlam Professional Plaza will be centrally located at 4300 West 12th Avenue. Groundbreaking is scheduled to take place this year, with the opening tentatively planned for the second quarter of 2021. The building will offer approximately 43,000 square feet for a variety of medical and professional disciplines.

The project will be exclusively brought to market by Miami-based RealMed Properties, one of Florida’s leading commercial and medical real estate brokerage firms with more than 25 years of experience developing and marketing medical and professional real estate. Among their clients are private practice physicians, urgent care centers, diagnostic/imaging centers and other healthcare industry professionals, according to Aida Nolan-Rodriguez, Principal of RealMed Properties.

RealMed Properties works closely with owners and developers in the implementation, design, marketing and sales of new medical and professional office condominium projects. Their expertise also includes the trading of existing medical or commercial investment properties. Some of the notable projects Nolan-Rodriguez has seen to fruition include The Pavilion at Doral, Plaza San Remo and the Galloway Professional Plaza.

In addition, the company has brought in Michelle and Gigi Trujillo, better known as The Trujillo Team, as part of the leasing team implementing the leases for this new iconic building. “With their niche in South Florida real estate, working together with them provides clients with the concierge-style service and commitment they deserve,” says Nolan-Rodriguez.

“One of the main reasons we’re excited about Ludlum Professional Plaza is because this building will address a real need for new, leading-edge medical office space in Hialeah,” says Nolan-Rodriguez. The project will offer everything necessary for tenants and physicians to provide high-quality service for patients and professionals alike. Every architectural and planning detail has been carefully considered, from ensuring there is plenty of parking to accommodating patients with special needs.”

Ludlam Professional Plaza will be centrally located just over six miles from Miami International Airport, conveniently situated in the vicinity of Hialeah Hospital and less than one mile from Larkin Community Hospital. In addition to expansive office space, the building will offer four parking spaces per 1,000 square feet of space. Valet parking service may also be made available at Ludlum Professional Plaza.

According to the RealMed Properties, overall tenant demand for healthcare real estate continues to increase, with the demand being supported by steadily increasing numbers of the insured and the aging of the large population of baby boomers. The leasing team for Ludlam Professional Plaza is currently in discussions with a variety of physicians and medical groups interested in becoming tenants of the building.

Medical professionals interested in opening or expanding their practices to a new location are welcome to contact Aida Nolan-Rodriguez at RealMed Properties at Arodriguez@realmedproperties.com.