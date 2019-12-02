Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. and Representative Bryan Avila File SB 1090/HB 829 Express Lanes Bill

Florida State Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. (R-Hialeah) and Representative Bryan Avila (R-Miami Springs) released the following statement regarding SB 1090/HB 829 Express Lanes:

The proposed bill calls for the prohibiting of express lanes and tolls on the Palmetto Expressway and requires the Department of Transportation to remove all existing express lanes and the imposition of tolls. This act shall take effect July 1, 2020.

“Transportation and infrastructure are critical issues disproportionately affecting residents in District 36. By taking population growth, economic development, safety and quality of life into consideration, SB 1090 seeks to provide drivers with relief to the congestion on our roadways and the excessive tolls they are being subjected to,” said Senator Manny Diaz, Jr.

Representative Bryan Avila added: “Our residents need and deserve transportation solutions, not additional impediments. The express lanes on the Palmetto Expressway have led to significant delays in commute times and more congestion on this vital roadway. Senator Diaz Jr. and I remain steadfast in our commitment to remove policies that negatively impact our community.”