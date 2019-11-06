Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. Congratulates 38 Schools in Hialeah for the “a+” School Recognition Award

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Florida State Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. (R-Hialeah) released the following statement applauding schools in District 36 awarded the “A+” School Recognition by the Florida Department of Education:
“The “A+” School Recognition designation is one of the highest honors in education. In the past few weeks, I had the opportunity to personally visit 15 schools in District and present them with an “A+” Flag celebrating their hard work and dedication. This honor is not an easy feat, and the determination of these school’s deserves to be applauded. Congratulations to the teachers, students, staff and families across our district for ensuring education is a priority for our community,” said Senator Manny Diaz, Jr.
The schools in District 36 awarded the “A+” School Recognition include:
- Mater Academy
- Mater Gardens Academy
- Renaissance Elementary Charter School
- Hive Inquisitive & Versatile School
- Hialeah Gardens Elementary
- Joella Good Elementary
- Spanish Lake Elementary
- Hialeah Elementary
- Doral Academy of Technology
- Meadowlane Elementary
- Miami Lakes K-8 Center
- North Twin Lake Elementary
- Palm Springs North Elementary
- Academy For International Educational Charter
- Ernest R. Graham K-8 Center
- John I. Smith K-8 Center
- Springview Elementary
- Mae M. Walters Elementary
- Mater Academy Charter School
- IMater Academy Middle Charter
- Renaissance Middle School
- Doral Academy Charter Middle School
- Mater Academy Lakes Middle School
- Glades Middle School
- Hialeah Gardens Middle School
- Doral Performing Arts and Entertainment
- Mater Performing Arts And Entertaining
- Mater Academy Lakes Senior
- Doral Academy High School
- Downtown Doral Charter Up
- LBA Construction Business Management Academy
- School for Advanced Study South
- City of Hialeah Educational Academy
- Mast @ Jose Marti 6-12 Academy
- Miami Lakes Educational Center