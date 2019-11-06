Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. Congratulates 38 Schools in Hialeah for the “a+” School Recognition Award

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Florida State Senator Manny Diaz, Jr. (R-Hialeah) released the following statement applauding schools in District 36 awarded the “A+” School Recognition by the Florida Department of Education:

“The “A+” School Recognition designation is one of the highest honors in education. In the past few weeks, I had the opportunity to personally visit 15 schools in District and present them with an “A+” Flag celebrating their hard work and dedication. This honor is not an easy feat, and the determination of these school’s deserves to be applauded. Congratulations to the teachers, students, staff and families across our district for ensuring education is a priority for our community,” said Senator Manny Diaz, Jr.

The schools in District 36 awarded the “A+” School Recognition include:

Mater Academy

Mater Gardens Academy

Renaissance Elementary Charter School

Hive Inquisitive & Versatile School

Hialeah Gardens Elementary

Joella Good Elementary

Spanish Lake Elementary

Hialeah Elementary

Doral Academy of Technology

Meadowlane Elementary

Miami Lakes K-8 Center

North Twin Lake Elementary

Palm Springs North Elementary

Academy For International Educational Charter

Ernest R. Graham K-8 Center

John I. Smith K-8 Center

Springview Elementary

Mae M. Walters Elementary

Mater Academy Charter School

IMater Academy Middle Charter

Renaissance Middle School

Doral Academy Charter Middle School

Mater Academy Lakes Middle School

Glades Middle School

Hialeah Gardens Middle School

Doral Performing Arts and Entertainment

Mater Performing Arts And Entertaining

Mater Academy Lakes Senior

Doral Academy High School

Downtown Doral Charter Up

LBA Construction Business Management Academy

School for Advanced Study South

City of Hialeah Educational Academy

Mast @ Jose Marti 6-12 Academy

Miami Lakes Educational Center