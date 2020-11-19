Solar Tax Credits will be Running out after New Year

Both business and residential solar tax credits which have provided attractive incentives for green buildings will be lost after 2021 and Advanced Green Technologies (AGT) is providing a timely reminder for everyone to take advantage of these savings.

“The tax credits were created as a way to encourage the use of solar power and reduce dependency on fossil fuels,” explains Clint Sockman, AGT vice president. “Now is the time for companies and individuals to enjoy these savings before they run out. Using this critical tax credit, owners can see a return on investment that won’t be at the same level after 2021.”

One of the companies benefiting from the solar credits is Costex Tractor Parts in Doral, with a new headquarters near completion including a 1.6-megawatt solar roof of 4,022 panels by AGT. As a green company, Costex is estimated to achieve an annual savings of more than $200,000 from the solar installation. For the company Mercola, in southwest Florida, recently completed 520 solar panels which will produce over 400 kilowatts of electricity per month for a 45,000-square-foot building where healthcare products are manufactured.

“Renewable energy continues to be achieved for Florida businesses, along with additional schools,” explains Rob Kornahrens, CEO of AGT. “Green steps are being advanced in Florida while accomplishing cost-effective solar.”

Since it was founded in 2007, AGT has completed more than 200 commercial solar panel installations throughout the country, generating more than 300 megawatts of clean energy. This success with solar energy is the equivalent value of power that equals electricity use of 57,459 homes and savings of greenhouse gas emissions by 73,321 cars driven over a year according to EPA calculations. Additional information may be found at https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator

AGT is at the forefront of solar technologies and with the demand for environmentally responsible practices, including electric cars, the company is growing with additional offerings. Solar carports from the company, which protect vehicles while generating clean energy, compliment electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Prior to this active hurricane season, AGT installed solar roofs in high-wind zones throughout the country.

A recent example of a net-zero facility is the Lung Biotechnology PBC buildings in Jacksonville, where AGT installed five solar carports to protect over 100 vehicles and generate 1.4 million kilowatt-hours of electricity providing up to 50% if the total energy needed to power the center. Orlando AGT solar installations include a solar carport for Lockheed Martin which saves more than $370,000 in energy costs annually in addition to a similar carport for this company in Oldsmar that protects over 500 vehicles and produces 2.25 megawatts of energy, enough to power about 300 homes.

Kornahrens, who started his family’s Advanced Roofing company in 1983, continues to see the growth of solar in Florida reaching new heights. To accommodate the state’s demand for climate change solutions, AGT has recently acquired a 32,000-square-foot office and warehouse in Tampa Bay. The central Florida team has grown to more than 70 roofing and solar employees. The company remains based in south Florida and services may be found at www.agt.com and www.advancedroofing.com