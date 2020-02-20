Study shows Lyft encourages multimodal transportation in South Florida

Lyft recently unveiled findings for 2020 from its annual Economic Impact Report, showing the impact that Lyft makes in South Florida, as well as insight into its rider and driver communities with the city.

Lyft improves transportation and connects communities by helping people move around their cities. Since its inception in 2012, Lyft has become a key partner to the cities in which it operates. The report indicates that companies like Lyft are increasingly helping create a seamless city living experience by making it easier for people to get around and experience South Florida.

Due to the availability of Lyft, the study found that the company has encouraged the use of multimodal transportation as well as a reduction in car ownership. Key supporting statistics include:

54% of riders have used a Lyft service to get to or from public transit

37% of Lyft riders do not own or lease a personal vehicle

35% use Lyft to get around when public transit does not operate

42% of rides start or end in low income areas

96% of riders living with a disability state that Lyft has increased their independence

“Every day, people across South Florida use the Lyft platform for reliable, affordable transportation and a flexible earnings opportunity,” said Ariel Meyer, regional director, general manager for Lyft.

“We’re proud to continue operating and investing in the South Florida community to benefit the city, riders and drivers, and we look forward to continuing to find new ways to ensure transportation access is available to everyone.”

While serving as a connector to cities for riders, Lyft also provides a flexible earnings opportunity for drivers — making it easy for people to do what they love on their own schedule. Key supporting statistics for Lyft’s driver community include:

18% of Lyft drivers own a business in addition to driving for Lyft

93% of drivers say a flexible schedule is very or extremely important

83% of drivers say that flexibility is important because they like to set their own schedule

26% of drivers are over the age of 50

19% of drivers are female

7% of drivers identify as members of the LGBT community

4% of U.S. drivers are veterans of the armed forces

71% of drivers speak a language other than English at home

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation, and is available to 95 percent of the United States population as well as select cities in Canada. Lyft is committed to effecting positive change for our cities and making cities more livable for everyone through initiatives that bridge transportation gaps, and by promoting transportation equity through shared rides, bikeshare systems, electric scooters, and public transit partnerships.