Tenet Healthcare’s Miami-Dade and Broward Group Hospitals Urge the Community not to Delay Care During Men’s Health Month

Regular check-ups are vitally important during the COVID-19 pandemic

During Men’s Health Month in June, Tenet Healthcare’s Miami-Dade and Broward Group hospitals want to raise awareness of preventable health problems, and encourage early detection and treatment of diseases that are more prevalent in the male population. According to the Centers for Disease Control, men die at higher rates than women from 9 of the top 10 causes of death, including heart disease, cancer and accidents caused by traumas. Many men may be less likely to seek care or check-ups that they would normally have at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With five hospitals across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and award-winning programs for treatment of stroke, heart conditions, cancer and orthopedics, now more than ever, it is important to not delay care. We encourage our community members to focus on the importance of treatment and early diagnosis of chronic and new conditions that may have developed over the course of the last few months in particular.

“This month, as we celebrate Father’s Day, it is also appropriate that we reinforce the importance of being proactive in addressing men’s health screenings or check-ups they may have missed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jeffrey M. Welch, chief executive officer of Tenet Healthcare’s Miami-Dade and Broward Group. “We have taken the steps, and implemented the protocols required to keep patients seeking care at our hospitals safe. These include testing, appropriate PPE, and completely separate pathways to care for COVID positive patients.”

The Miami-Dade and Broward Group hospitals are comprised of Coral Gables Hospital, Florida Medical Center, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital. While these hospitals have saved many lives due to their talented cardiac, neuroscience, trauma and oncology teams, and access to some of the most advanced diagnostic and interventional technology available to date, one of the most important factors in positive medical outcomes is recognizing the warning signs, and getting treatment as quickly as possible once it’s identified.