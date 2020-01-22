On Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Florida National University (FNU), the FNU POWERHOUSE and the Dr. Jose Regueiro Foundation, Inc., are orchestrating the Fifth Annual Human Trafficking Awareness & Prevention Summit & Walk for the public at large and our youth.

This significant event will take place at Florida National University-4425 W. 20th Avenue (Jose Regueiro Ave) Hialeah, Florida 33012. Unfortunately, Florida stands as #2 in our nation for both sex and labor trafficking incidents. What makes matters even worse is that Miami-Dade County ranks as the number one county in the State of Florida for having the most Human Trafficking incidents as well. The statistics confirm that these horrific crimes are occurring and recurring right in our backyard!

“One of the major ways we can cooperatively eliminate human trafficking from our local and global spheres is to massively create momentum via educational awareness on the warning signs commonly used by these despicable criminals! We will not allow them to steal humans!” said Dr. Maria Cristina Regueiro, President and CEO of Florida National University.

This year, our cooperative educational summit & walk against Human Trafficking is extremely important since SBLIV will take place here in Miami. It is no secret that Super Bowls attract pimps to steal our youth and make them slaves. Sadly to say, this industry nation-wide generates $150 billion a year! By educating everyone, we will avoid having our children and youth from being taken! We are expecting more than 1,000 people in attendance. Just to name a few; law enforcement officials at the local, state and federal levels, elected officials, fire officials, religious leaders, teachers, elementary, middle and high school students as well as university students from various campuses around South Florida, medical professionals, corporate executives, non-for profit executives, etc., will be present.

Presenting sponsor, Mrs. Ana VeigaMilton, President of the JOSE MILTON Foundation and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at United Property Management states: “With the human trafficking incidents escalating not only in South Florida but nationally and internationally, as major stakeholders it’s our responsibility to collectively create the necessary awareness of this malady to avoid anyone from being taken, used as a slave, and potentially murdered.”

On January 30, 2020, we will all stand in solidarity as one voice and one body to let our community know what are the warning signs that these criminals utilize to lure them into the web of victimization.

Traffickers are not welcome in Florida or anywhere else in our World!

#DefeatHumanTrafficking + #PullThePlugOnHumanTrafficking= #TogetherWeAreStronger