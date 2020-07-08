This July, We Are Parks and Recreation at City of Doral

Month-long celebration highlights the essential services of local parks and recreation

This July, join City of Doral for Park and Recreation Month, as we celebrate the selfless, passionate and essential work of park and recreation professionals who are providing services that are vital to a healthy Doral. A variety of virtual activities are planned for residents of all ages and abilities — including “We Are Parks & Recreation” photography contest, Independence Day fireworks display, fencing, yoga and more!

The City of Doral is celebrating Park and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), by inviting you to learn more about our local park and recreation professionals and the essential services they provide. There are plenty of ways that you can celebrate with us, connect with us on social media (@cityofdoral) for list of programs!

“Parks make our community a happier, healthier place, and I look forward to a month of celebrating all it has to offer as well as the hard-working professionals that bring all the programs to fruition”, said Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez. “While much of programming is currently virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I know Doral will still enjoy remaining active and participating, safely from home.”

NRPA encourages people that support parks and recreation to share their park and recreation story, as well as why their local park and recreation professionals are important to them, with the hashtag #WeAreParksAndRec.

NRPA also encourages people to get creative throughout the month by participating in the Thank a Park and Rec Pro contest. Film a video thanking a park and recreation professional in your community for the services they provide and post it on social media using the hashtag #ThankAParkAndRecPro for a chance to win prizes throughout July.

To learn more about Park and Recreation Month, visit www.cityofdoral.com and www.nrpa.org/July.