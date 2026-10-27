Learning to Move Forward, with Arlene Sacks

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We opened Episode 40 (the big four-oh!) of The Miami Book Hub with a little joking about midlife. Apparently, even a podcast can start worrying about getting older. My guest, Arlene Sacks, had plenty to say about what comes next.

Arlene and I met through the South Florida Writers Association. An educator and behaviorist, she brings a practical perspective to some deeply personal subjects. Her books, Moving Forward: The Widow’s Journey and The Alchemy of Love & Marriage, draw on a long marriage, its challenges and joys, and the loss of her husband.

When her husband, Howard, died after 47 years of marriage, grief arrived alongside a daunting list of responsibilities. The roof needed attention. There were repairs, paperwork and decisions that she now had to handle without him.

Arlene described tackling those responsibilities over several years, allowing herself room to change plans. When it came to the paperwork, she explained, “But I gave myself a year.”

A leaking pipe or a bank form can become overwhelming when you are already struggling to get through the day. Having a manageable task gives you somewhere to begin.

“But I love how you went straight to the practical,” I told her.

She was quick to acknowledge the people who made those steps possible. “I had a lot of help,” she said. Friends, neighbors and others offered support as she learned to navigate unfamiliar responsibilities.

Her experience also shaped a message for anyone supporting someone through loss: allow that person to make decisions in their own time. Suggestions to move out of a longtime home may be well intended, but whenever circumstances allow, the person living with those memories should have room to decide when, or whether, to leave.

Moving Forward includes the experiences of 13 other widows from different backgrounds. Their stories give readers several ways to recognize their own struggles, without suggesting that everyone must grieve on the same schedule.

Our conversation then turned to The Alchemy of Love & Marriage. Arlene spoke candidly about the strain that careers, children and household demands can put on a relationship. Her own marriage had difficult years, and she chose to write about them honestly.

She uses the image of broken pottery repaired with gold—the Japanese art of kintsugi—to explore what it means to mend a relationship. The repairs become a visible part of its beauty. I appreciated her willingness to discuss the work behind a long marriage, including the parts that rarely make it into the anniversary tribute.

These days, Arlene is working on her third book, a romance novel. Moving from nonfiction into fiction has meant learning new skills and taking her editor’s guidance seriously. Even an experienced educator can find herself back in the student’s seat.

She also maintains a writing routine that ought to make a few of us sit up a little straighter. She writes five and a half hours a day, “every single day Monday to Sunday.”

Listening to Arlene, I was struck by how much patience she gives herself, and how hard she works within that space. There is something useful there for anyone facing a change they never chose, or trying something they have never done.

Visit ArleneSacks.com to learn more about Arlene and her books. Watch our full conversation and subscribe to the newsletter at TheMiamiBookHub.com, Miami’s Home for Readers, Writers & Resources.

Until next time… keep reading, keep writing and stay curious, Miami!