The English Center Reaffirming its Accreditation to Continue Educational Opportunities

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For more than six decades, The English Center (TEC) has played an important role in providing educational opportunities to adults in South Florida. Currently, TEC is reapplying for reaffirmation of accreditation with the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education.

As part of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, The English Center has evolved from a specialized English-language center into a comprehensive adult education center and technical college offering academic, language, and career-focused programs. Established in 1962, TEC was created as a special center for English instruction to address the needs of the large numbers of refugees arriving in South Florida. From its earliest days, the institution responded to a changing community and helped newcomers develop the language skills needed to navigate life in a new country. As South Florida’s immigrant population continued to grow, so did the educational needs of the community. The English Center has continued serving thousands of immigrants from many different countries while recognizing that English-language instruction alone was not enough. Adult learners also needed opportunities to acquire practical skills and prepare for meaningful careers.

That realization led to the expansion of the institution’s educational mission and the development of career and technical education programs. This evolution is captured in the Center’s enduring motto: “There is more than English at The English Center.” Today, The English Center is a full-service adult education center and technical college offering Career and Technical Education (CTE).

The Center’s Career and Technical Education programs are designed to help adult learners prepare for careers of their choice through technical instruction and hands-on training. The programs span six career clusters: Architecture and Construction; Arts, A/V Technology and Communication; Education and Training; Health Science; Human Services; and Information Technology. Students can pursue training in a diverse selection of occupational fields, including: Child Care Center Operations, Cosmetology, Digital Design, Early Childhood Education, Facials Specialty, Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning/Refrigeration (HVAC/R), Nails Specialty, Network Systems Administration and Phlebotomy.

The breadth of these offerings reflects the Center’s commitment to providing adults with multiple pathways toward occupational preparation. Students can explore fields ranging from healthcare and information technology to education, personal services, digital design, and skilled technical occupations. The emphasis on practical and technical skill development is particularly important for adult learners seeking to enter the workforce, develop new competencies, or pursue a different career direction. For some learners, strengthening foundational skills may be an important step toward pursuing occupational training. For others, technical education may provide a direct pathway toward their career goals. The institution has a faculty and staff of almost 200 people, including administrators, counselors, teachers, clerks, paraprofessionals, security personnel, and custodial staff. Together, these employees support the educational and operational needs of the Center’s diverse student population.

TEC has partnered with The Council on Occupational Education (COE) which operates as the Commission on Occupational Education Institutions (COEI) of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS), a regional accrediting association that serves in an 11-state region to provide accreditation services to postsecondary occupational education institutions. COE has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a reliable authority on the quality of education offered by the institutions it has accredited. Its current scope of recognition is as a national institutional accrediting agency for the accreditation of non-degree-granting and applied associate degree-granting postsecondary occupational education institutions.

TEC is now applying for reaffirmation of accreditation with the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education to continue offering our community these educational opportunities to develop language and academic skills while also gaining practical occupational knowledge and technical competencies. Anyone interested in commenting must provide their names and mailing addresses by mail to President/CEO of the Commission Council on Occupational Education 7840 Roswell Road, Building 300, Suite 325, Atlanta, Georgia 30350 or online at www.council.org.