The Poem a Miami Student Kept in Her Wallet

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Years ago, when my step-grandmother was ill, I shared one of my favorite poems with her, Dylan Thomas’s “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night.” Only later did my stepmother tell me what she’d done with it. She’d taped it to her armchair so she could read it on the hard days.

I shared that memory on Episode 45 of The Miami Book Hub with Ricki Dorn, who writes poetry and essays as Rita Fidler Dorn. Ricki and I met through the South Florida Writers Association, where she has served as president and runs several writing workshops. “Do you have an experience you can share where you really moved somebody?” I asked her.

Her answer took us back to my old high school, Hialeah-Miami Lakes, where Ricki once taught at night. During a break, a mother of five who’d left school in the tenth grade confided that she was worried about keeping up. “Come back next class and I’ll have something for you,” Ricki told her. She wrote her student a poem called “All I Have Is Me.”

A few years later, the woman emailed Ricki to tell her she’d graduated. All those years, she’d carried the inspirational poem in her wallet.

Ricki has held on to a few poems herself. She still has every one she’s written, including the one about a picnic outside Cleveland that she wrote at age seven. “It wasn’t profound, but it did rhyme,” she said. As a teenager, she once got up around three in the morning to write. Her father found her at her desk and asked a question any parent can appreciate. “Can’t you be inspired during the day?”

Ricki’s latest collection, Profiles in Poetry, includes an invitation to a punctuation party and a recipe for cranberry meatloaf in rhyme. She launched the book at a wine shop with what she called “wine tasting and poetry tasting.” We got a taste in the studio, too, when she read her birthday poem for Edgar Allan Poe. See how many of his titles you can spot tucked into the verses.

For anyone tempted to try a poem of their own, Ricki offered a place to start. “Write about something that you have a strong feeling about.” Put down one sentence, then another. The rhymes can wait.

To order a signed copy of Profiles in Poetry or ask about Ricki’s workshops on poetry, creativity and writing through grief, email her at Raindance3930@gmail.com. To meet other local writers, visit SouthFloridaWriters.org.

Finally, visit TheMiamiBookHub.com to watch this conversation and other episodes and subscribe to our newsletter. Please like, share and subscribe.

Until next time… keep reading, keep writing and stay curious, Miami!