2020 CHEVY CORVETTE WINS TOP HONORS FROM SAMA AT 49TH ANNUAL MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 was selected “Star of the Show” from the Southern Automotive Media Association at the 49th annual Miami International Auto Show as announced today at the association’s annual auto show luncheon and awards presentation at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

A panel of judges made the selection after researching new vehicles that were represented at the show following a tour of the vehicles on display for the show, which opened on Nov. 1 and continues through Nov. 10 at the recently renovated convention center.

Class winners were the 2020 Lincoln Aviator as SUV of the Show, 2020 Jeep Gladiator as Pickup Truck of the Show, 2020 Hyundai Sonata as Sedan of the Show, and 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 as the Performance Car of the Show.

The Corvette and Gladiator were unanimous selections by the judging panel, but there was stiff competition in the other classes with the 2020 Hyundai Venue (SUV), Cadillac CT4 (Sedan), and 2020 Mazda3 TCR (Performance) finishing as runners-up in their respective classes.

SAMA also recognized former President Jaime Florez as the recipient for the 13th annual Terry Jackson Memorial Award given in recognition of outstanding service to the organization and Kimberly Shults, South Region Communications for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles received the second annual Ron Beasley Award for her support of the organization as a “friend of SAMA.”

Also at the luncheon, Richard A. Baker, Auto Show Manager and President of the South Florida Automobile Dealers Association announced that the dates for the show will move from their traditional fall time period to February beginning in 2021.

The 50th anniversary show will Feb. 19-28, 2021, at the Miami Beach Convention Center.