2020 Super Bowl LIV Impact; Couple who met while planning Super Bowl LIV in Miami gets engaged

Being on the team responsible for planning a huge event like Super Bowl LIV was a life-long dream for sports marketing veteran, Brian Bishop, but little did he know that this dream job would also lead him on the journey to meet his future wife, Mary Jo Behrman.

Each city that hosts the Super Bowl spends several years planning the event and preparing their communities to reap as many rewards as possible from the influx of revenue and global attention that the huge NFL event attracts.

As one of the largest and most publicized events in all of sports, the Super Bowl is no easy event to plan. For Miami, the award to host Super Bowl LIV, a record 11th Super Bowl and culmination of the NFL’s 100th season anniversary came in 2016 after a major investment by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to renovate Hard Rock Stadium. Immediately, a local host committee, chaired by Rodney Barreto, was formed to prepare the city’s spaces, organizations, and businesses to optimize local and regional impact.

Brian Bishop, was appointed by Rodney Barreto, Chairman of The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee to the position of Vice President of Partnerships and Sponsorships, the position responsible for getting local, national, and global companies to sponsor the various spaces, events, and ongoing community projects that take place prior to and around the big game. The NFL Events staff handles all of the brand relationships within Hard Rock Stadium, but the local host committee creates all of the excitement beyond those walls, like Super Bowl LIVE, Super Bowl LIV Volunteers, Business Connect and Community Engagement programs.

To help with the Herculean task ahead, Barreto’s team chose publicity specialists Flavia Vigio, Bradley Gerber, Ian Abrams and the staff at the Miami office of Golin, a global PR firm, to provide communications support. It was this connection on the Super Bowl journey that proved truly serendipitous for Bishop and Behrman.

In working with GOLIN, Bishop made his way back to his hometown Chicago. Since Golin’s headquarters are in Chicago, Bishop arranged to take a tour of Golin’s cultural engagement hub with their firm’s US head of innovation and digital experiences, Behrman.

As a child growing up in the South Suburbs of Chicago, Bishop a had surreal moment walking into the iconic John Hancock building for the business meeting. As he walked into the lobby, Behrman rounded the corner, and the couple reports undeniable lightning struck.

It wasn’t until March, 2020, a month after the championship was played and a bit of time for Bishop to settle into his new SVP role with MLS Inter Miami CF, that Bishop and Behrman were able to truly deepen their relationship resulting in his marriage proposal over the Christmas holiday.