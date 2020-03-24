Approximately 260 students and teachers from seven Miami area high schools attended the second annual Miami Youth Climate Summit held on Mar. 7 at FIU. The schools who co-hosted the Climate Summit were Gulliver, Robert Morgan Educational Center, TERRA, Palmer Trinity, Ransom Everglades, Palmetto Middle School and Miami Palmetto Senior High. Students learned about South Florida Birds and Climate Change, iNaturalist and Citizen Science, how the Amazon Rainforest regulates the world’s oxygen and carbon cycles, and the Psychology of Climate Change. Teachers received credits toward becoming National Geographic educators. The Summit ended with a call to action by students pledging their commitment to fight climate change.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
260 students, teachers attend Miami Youth Climate Summit
Approximately 260 students and teachers from seven Miami area high schools attended the second annual Miami Youth Climate Summit held on Mar. 7 at...
Rotary Chili Cook Off postponed but others hold fast
As we deal with the COVID-19, it would appear most all of our community events have been cancel or reduced in size. The Rotary...
Winners at the Platinum Dancesport Challenge
“Our Stars” from the South Miami Studio, Rendezvous Ballroom, took first places in all divisions at the 2020 Platinum Dancesport Challenge held February 6th...