Third annual Ari Arteaga Foundation Be The Light Thanksgiving Drive was a huge success!!! πŸ¦ƒπŸ¦ƒπŸ¦ƒ

Congratulations to the organization and a special thanks to Stunna’s FIT for hosting the drive and everyone who donated!

Another big thank you to the BE THE LIGHT CLUB chapters who participated and volunteered (rain or shine!) ✨

Over 2500 non-perishable items were collected and the Ari Arteaga Foundation donated 100 turkeys #THATSCOMMUNITY