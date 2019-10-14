5350 Park condo tower at Downtown Doral is a big seller

5350 Park, the third residential condominium tower at Downtown Doral, has hit a sales milestone: the 238-unit tower is now nearly sold out.

The remaining units in 5350 Park, start in the $270,000s and range from studios to three-bedroom residences with select units featuring adjacent studios. The adjacent studio comes complete with a private bath and separate entry, making the space flexible for buyers looking to accommodate out-of-town guests, a growing family, or a personal office. The units also feature floor to ceiling sliding glass doors.

The condominium tower is being developed by Codina Partners, the real estate development, investment, and property management firm behind the mixed-use community Downtown Doral. Fortune International Realty is the sales team for 5350 Park. The tower is being built by Grycon Construction.

“5350 Park’s location across from Downtown Doral Park combined with select park, city, and golf views, and amenities to accommodate singles and families alike have been key in driving sales,” said Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners. “I commend the Fortune International Sales team on helping us to reach this milestone and promoting our Downtown Doral community.”

Amenities at 5350 Park include a resort-style pool with private cabanas, a state-of-the-art gym overlooking the four and a half acre Downtown Doral Park, and a play area for children. The building will also have a dedicated massage parlor and sauna, as well as event rooms with spacing for catering, and more – all in a green community. All the building’s common areas will have high-speed internet.

5350 Park residents will enjoy the town center lifestyle at Downtown Doral. The tower is steps from the shops at Downtown Doral, which include Spanish restaurant Bulla, Japanese restaurant Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market, Peruvian-inspired Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar, Italian fusion restaurant Gusto Risto Bar, Cattiva Boutique, The UPS Store, Continental Bank, Miami-Dade Public Library, The Store Boutique, Fortune International Realty, Robeks Juices, Sage Dental, and many more convenient destinations.

The community also features a Class A office park; the top-rated Downtown Doral Charter Elementary School, which offers dual-language programs in Spanish and Portuguese; and the new Downtown Doral Charter Upper School, which opened for the fall 2019 school year.

Codina Partners is a distinguished real estate development, management, and investment firm, that combines transparency and authenticity to provide hospitable, polished service to every client, partner and stakeholder it serves. Its development and management portfolio includes notable mixed-use and industrial projects such as Downtown Doral, 2020 Salzedo and Beacon Logistics Park.

To learn about Codina Partner’s integrated services, visit www.codina.com or call 305-529-1300.

To learn more about 5350 Park, visit the Downtown Doral Sales & Welcome Center at 8551 NW 53rd Street, Suite A105 in Doral, Fla. To schedule an appointment, call 305-392-5800 or visit www.5350Park.com.