‘80th Street Speedway’ needs a fast fix

Long-time residents along SW 80 St. east of US-1 in South Miami are being forced face the realities of speeding in their neighborhood – and how it has become a clear and present danger to pedestrians, bicyclists, and their children.

Add to that the relentless noise associated with the fast-moving traffic – and the general stress put upon homeowners facing this thoroughfare. It’s no wonder folks in this formerly idyllic neighborhood are starting to refer to 80th Street as “80th Street Speedway.”

Take a cruise, like I did the other day, down 80th, between US-1 and Red Road (SW 57th), and you’ll see what I mean. It becomes all too apparent why commuters feel compelled to drive over the posted speed limit. Way over 30 mph.

This busy strip becomes an absolute free for all – because the ample set backs and wide-open feel this roadway presents seem to conspire to subconsciously persuade drivers to step hard on the gas.

It’s a strange phenomenon, but a proven fact. The wider the street, the greater the urge to go fast. The more narrow the street the slower a driver will go.

And I’m not pointing blame but it turns out, most residential speeders live near the area of the offense, which means they travel along those streets on a regular basis.

Did you know, on familiar routes to work, schools, and shopping – known as “autopilot journeys” – studies show that half the drivers out are actually “inattentive,” meaning they have no recollection of how they got to their destination – let along that they were speeding to get there.

I’m no traffic engineer but there are ways to slow drivers, starting with petitioning your local government to deploy traffic-calming techniques, like radar speed signs that can directly combats inattention. Or maybe take a serious look at speed humps or chicanes – although some of these devices can be problematic for emergency responders.

But there has to be discussion, so start talking! And start moving toward a resolution to address the rising concerns around the “80th Street Speedway,” before it’s too late.