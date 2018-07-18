A Millennium of Music Composed by Women

The Civic Chorale of Greater Miami invites you to a grand tour of music made by women, reaching back nearly 1000 years.

Join us July 28th at The Historic St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church at 6461 SW 59th Place, South Miami, Florida 33143 for this remarkable concert led by the Civic Chorale’s first female director since its inception.

Misty Bermudez, founding member of Seraphic Fire, will lead the 80-voice chorale as it embarks with the audience on a journey beginning with the 11th century composer and nun, Hildegard of Bingen.

Voyaging first through France and Italy prior to the 20th century, the chorale will then perform a rich variety of compositions from the last 100 years by American female composers.

A spotlight will be shone on African American women composers such as the Virginian, Undine Smith Moore, a graduate of the prestigious Juilliard School. She went on to write more than 100 compositions inspired by black spirituals and folk music.

Highlighted also will be the work of Lena McLin, composer of a wide range of music, from the gospel she wrote for her McLin Singers, to her opera, Oh Freedom, which played at Carnegie Hall.

The chorale will also celebrate the work of prolific Miami Jewish composer and cantor, Rachelle Nelson.

For more information, visit our website, www.civicchorale.info