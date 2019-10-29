“A Renewed Sense of Life for Our Mother” – A Family’s Journey with Alzheimer’s Leads to Easterseals

When I learned of my mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, I proceeded to research ways in which I could best help her. Alarmed at the doctor’s comments to “not be surprised if she starts to forget you and the other people she loves”, I needed a solution. Research led me to information regarding the benefits and importance of maintaining people with memory disorders mentally and physically engaged. At first, I created a schedule of activities for her to do at home, and since my husband and I both work during the day, we realized our need for assistance, where someone could spend time with her and keep her engaged during the day. Running into roadblock after roadblock, I continued my desperate quest for resources in my local community. A call to the Alliance for Aging led me to Easterseals South Florida, whom recently opened a new therapeutic day center in Kendall, Florida.

The first day mom attended the center, I stayed with her for a while to make sure she would be okay. I was relieved to find her interacting with others in a positive way, partaking in art, music and exercise – which over time, gave her a renewed sense of life. Now only three months into her time at Easterseals, she looks forward to going to her “escuelita” every day (school in Spanish) with much anticipation. Friday afternoons are not her favorite, as mom eagerly anticipates returning to her friends the following Monday.

Easterseals has changed our lives for the better – especially in the midst of learning how to cope with our mother’s disease. Weekends are happier — and on Saturdays, mom enjoys family outings with my husband, son and I. We really don’t know where we would be without the help of Easterseals.

Easterseals specialized adult day therapeutic programs are distinguished from typical adult day cares. They provide peace of mind. The families know that their loved ones are in a safe, caring and compassionate environment.