A road rally, festival, gala and more fill calendar of events

From Rob’s Redland Road Rallye and events aboard cruise ships to a free children’s festival and galas, there is no shortage of funfilled activities for South Floridians for the next coming weeks. On January 19th, the annual Rob’s Redland Road Rallye starts at Cauley Square, 22400 S. Dixie Hwy., from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and offers a great day of fun for only $10 per car. Rob and Robin Burr coordinate this amazing day you will want to share with friends. With your map provided, participants will visit historic Redlands sites and answers questions along the way. For more information, visit redlandriot.com.

Of course, if you have little ones, you will want to visit the Coral Gables Woman’s Club for their annual free Children’s Festival also on Saturday January 19, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. This has become a kid favorite with lots of interactive games and fun things to do including an obstacle course, face painting, arts and crafts and a career corner. The clubhouse is located at 1009 East Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables. This is one of many events the dynamic group of club women host. Up next for them will be their annual gala to support the club free Coral Gables Children Dental Clinic of Saturday, February 9th. For more information on this event, visit gfwccoralgableswomansclub.org.

In other news, the Women’s Chamber of Commerce kicks off new year with their first “Business Before Business” Breakfast of 2019 on January 16th, 7:30 a.m.– 8:30 a.m. at venue sponsor BizNest at 2000 Ponce de Leon Blvd., 5th Floor, in Coral Gables. Enjoy meeting new people and exploring new business connections. This month’s breakfast, sponsored by Stress Management Counselor & Energy Therapist Paty “Mariposa” Hernandez, is $10 for members and $20 for guests and members who have not prepaid. Following this event and their sold out January 11th Installation on Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas, the Chamber has a networker at BizNest from 6 – 8 p.m., on January 30th. To RSVP for these events, visit http://www.womenschamberofcommerce.org/wcc-events.

Yet another event being held on board will be 20th Anniversary Legacy Gala recognizing Thelma V.A. Gibson for her lifetime of service to the community. The Gala will be held on February 9th, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the Celebrity Equinox at the Port of Miami made available by RCC’s Chairman & CEO Richard Fain. Guests will enjoy complimentary drinks, dining, auction and entertainment coordinated by Legacy Gala Chair Norma Jean Abraham with Auction Chair Monty Trainer and Honorary Chair Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

That same evening, yet another annual gala, chaired by Iris Segui, will be held at the Coral Gables Woman’s Club to benefit the club’s Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic that provides more than $220,000.00 in free dental services to children of the working poor every year. This year the Mardi Gras theme promises lots of fun with cocktail hour with appetizers, dinner, dancing, open bar, silent auction and entertainment. Early bird tickets are only $100 per person and may be purchased at Eventbrite or emailing arely@arelypr.com.

