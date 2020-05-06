Home South Miami Affiliated Healthcare Centers donates face masks to South Miami Police Department
Affiliated Healthcare Centers donates face masks to South Miami Police Department
Dr. Barry Burak of Affiliated Healthcare Centers, Inc. donates face masks to the South Miami Police Department and its families #thatscommunity
